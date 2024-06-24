Kanpur man run over in bid to stop SUV that hit his car

KANPUR An irrigation department employee was run over by an SUV while he was trying to stop the vehicle, after it hit his car on VIP Road here late on Sunday night. The victim, Ravindra Tiwari alias Bhola Tiwari, 50, was on his way back home near Nawabganj where he lived with his family, said police. The episode was captured in a video shot by two motorcyclists. Locals, along with the police, rushed Tiwari to the LLR Hospital around 11.30pm, where he was declared dead on arrival. (Pic for representation)

The incident took place when Tiwari came out of his car and attempted to block the other vehicle (UP 78 GZ 1898). Subsequently, the driver accelerated, causing Tiwari to fall underneath the SUV and got dragged for about 40 metres by the speeding vehicle, said eyewitnesses.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

The episode was captured in a video shot by two motorcyclists. Locals, along with the police, rushed Tiwari to the LLR Hospital around 11.30pm, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Manju Tiwari, wife of the victim, said Tiwari was earlier a practicing lawyer before he got a job in the irrigation department.

According to the police, many eyewitnesses said the white SUV driver was driving recklessly and had hit other people before crashing into Tiwari’s vehicle.

The police arrested the driver, Shubham Vimal, from Unnao where he was hiding in the house of a relative. The SUV was seized and being examined by forensic experts, said DCP (central) RS Gautam.

The accused is a resident of the area near Bhairon Ghat pumping station.

“A case of murder has been registered against Vimal at the Kohna police station,” said the DCP.

“We got the vehicle number from the video and reached the accused’s house and found him missing. The CCTV footage showed the vehicle going towards Unnao, and the police followed the lead and reached Vimal’s relative’s house,” said Gautam. The SUV had been engaged by an official of the Jal Nigam with Vimal as the driver, said cops.