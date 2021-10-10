Kanpur realtor case: Two accused policemen arrested from Gorakhpur

Two of the six policemen, who were booked for murder after the death of a Kanpur realtor, were arrested from Gorakhpur’s Ramgarh Tal area on Sunday evening when they were planning to surrender in court, the police said.

The arrested men were identified as JN Singh, the then station house officer of Ramgarh Tal police station and Akshay Mishra, the then incharge of Phal Mandi post.

Kanpur commissioner of police Asim Arun confirmed the arrest of the two policemen.

“Two of the six accused policemen JN Singh and Akshay Mishra, who were on the run, have been arrested today (Sunday) by crime branch. The Kanpur SIT is also quizzing them in Gorakhpur,” he said.

The policemen were on the run since the death of Kanpur realtor Manish Gupta after a police raid on a Gorakhpur hotel on September 27 night.

There was a reward of ₹25,000 on all the accused policemen which was later raised to ₹1 lakh by the Kanpur police who circulated their pictures on social media with an appeal for information leading to their arrest. A named FIR against JN Singh, Akshay Mishra and sub-inspector Vijay Yadav under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was filed at the Ramgarh Tal police station in Gorakhpur last month. The FIR mentions three other accused as unidentified cops.

SI Vijay Yadav, who has reportedly filed a surrender plea in court, and the others are still on the run.

Six police teams were conducting raids to nab the remaining accused policemen in the Kanpur realtor case.

The Uttar Pradesh government on October 1 recommended a CBI probe into the death of Manish Gupta. The recommendation to this effect was made to the central government on the directives of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, additional chief secretary (home) Awanish K Awasthi, had said in a press statement.

Till the time the CBI takes over the inquiry, the special investigating team set up for the purpose will probe the matter, transferring the case to Kanpur from Gorakhpur, the statement had said.

The government had also ordered appointment of the businessman’s wife Meenakshi Gupta as an officer on special duty (OSD) in the Kanpur Development Authority.

The chief minister had issued an order for economic assistance to Manish Gupta’s family.

Six policemen led by JN Singh and Akshay Mishra, had visited the Gorakhpur hotel on September 27 late night and checked room 512 where Manish Gupta was staying with his two friends Hardeep Singh Chauhan and Pradeep Singh Chauhan, brothers from Gurgaon.

The police team asked them to show their IDs as part of a ongoing checking drive against criminals and suspects.

While the Chauhan brothers were quick to show their IDs, Manish Gupta, who was in deep sleep, reportedly objected to the midnight checking , leading to arguments which eventually made Singh and Mishra angry, who then allegedly started beating him.

The Chauhan brothers had told media that Manish was beaten in a closed room after they were pushed out by cops and when the door opened, they saw policemen dragging Manish on the floor in an unconscious state and bleeding profusely. They had also alleged policemen then took Manish to a private hospital nearby from where he was referred to BRD Medical College where he was declared brought dead due to excessive bleeding.

The post-mortem report revealed that Manish Gupta’s body bore grave injury marks including big 5×4 cm deep and swollen wound in the middle of the forehead, clotting in the right eyelid and deep wound in the forearm.

The police had initially claimed that the Kanpur realtor died due to injuries caused to him when he slipped on the floor due to the chaos caused by the sudden police checking.