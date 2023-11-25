letters@htlive.com

Kanpur univ gets coveted NAAC ranking, VC credits chancellor (HT photo)

Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University (CSJMU), Kanpur, secured A++, the highest grading by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) on Saturday. It has now joined select state universities in Uttar Pradesh who too have a similar status.

Lucknow University (LU) was graded A++ in July 2022 followed by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University and Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. A++ is the highest NAAC grading and elevates a university’s profile substantially.

CSJMU had earlier been ranked ‘B’ by NAAC in 2006 and 2015.

“This remarkable leap from B to A++ is a big achievement for the university under the inspiration and guidance of Chancellor Anandiben Patel,” said CSJMU vice chancellor Professor Vinay Kumar Pathak.

“NAAC team inspected CSJMU campus from November 3 to 5, 2023. The university achieved success in the evaluation done on the basis of various fields related to higher education like academics, sports, research and various achievements secured by the university,” Prof Pathak said.

“For past few months, CSJMU had set up committees at various levels under the guidance of chancellor governor Anandiben Patel and the leadership of our VC.” a university official said.

Department-wise progress report, maintenance of hostels, administrative offices, educational facilities, infrastructure all played a role in the coveted NAAC ranking for the university that was established in 1966 and has 617 colleges affiliated to it.

CSJMU has well-equipped laboratories and modern libraries and adopted digital governance in functioning. It has incorporated technological integration in all educational endeavours and has a mentorship programme, career counseling and community outreach initiatives too.

The VC highlighted university’s role towards adoption and social engagement of TB patients and added that the implementation of “faceless services” has developed a new working style.

Before inspection by the NAAC team, the chancellor examined progress of NAAC point by point at Raj Bhavan for the last several months and also gave her suggestions at every level, the VC said.

“She also stressed upon the need for university to develop a working style to get better NAAC grading,” he said.

“This achievement is the result of the hard work of the entire university family. With A++ grade, the university will try to touch new dimensions in academics and other fields. Various CSJMU activities were appreciated by the NAAC team,” he added.

Professor Pathak joined CSJMU as VC in 2021 and ever since had been involved in bettering the university’s ranking, officials said.

Guv lauds CSJMU for getting NAAC grading

Governor and Chancellor Anandiben Patel heartily congratulated the Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University (CSJMU), Kanpur on receiving A++ (3.57) grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

She said, “With the highest grade from NAAC, the university has also become one of the leading top institutions of the country. Earlier, CSJMU had received B grade by NAAC in the year 2006 and 2015.”

Congratulating for this achievement, the governor expressed happiness over the remarkable successes being achieved by the higher education institutions of the state in the evaluations at national and international level.

She said that “If the higher educational institutions of the state get such achievements, the migration of students of the state for education will stop and students who are unable to go abroad will also get the benefit of getting education in high grade universities.”