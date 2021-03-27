Kanpur, Varanasi cities get first police commissioners

Additional director general (ADG), Agra range, A Satish Ganesh became the first commissioner of police (CP) of Varanasi city while ADG, UP 112, Asim Arun was appointed the first CP of Kanpur city as the state government shifted 43 IPS officers on Friday. The Uttar Pradesh cabinet gave its nod to implement the police commissioner system in Varanasi and Kanpur cities late on Thursday night.

Asim Arun, a 1994-batch IPS officer, will be assisted by two deputy inspectors general (DIG) rank joint CPs Akash Kulhari and Manoj Kumar. Akhilesh Kumar and Anil Kumar Singh will assist Ganesh, a 1996-batch IPS officer, as joint CPs in Varanasi.

Naveen Arora, who was posted joint CP, law and order, Lucknow, has replaced Ganesh as new IG, Agra range, and Piyush Mordia has replaced Arora in Lucknow. Arun has been replaced by ADG Ashok Kumar Singh as new ADG UP 112.

ADG, Varanasi, Vijay Singh Meena has been made ADG vigilance and SK Bhagat has replaced him as new IG Varanasi range. Jyoti Narain has been made the new ADG traffic and Modak Rajesh D Rao has replaced him as new IG law and order. Ramit Sharma has replaced Rajesh Pandey as new IG, Bareilly, while Pandey has been made in-charge of election cell.

Likewise, Pusphanjali Devi has replaced Sriparan Gongulee as new joint commissioner of police Gautam Buddh Nagar while Gongulee has been attached to police headquarters.

14 districts get new police chiefs

District police chiefs of Ayodhya, Aligarh, Agra, Ghaziabad, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Gonda, Etawah, Pratapgarh, Bahraich, Sultanpur, Etah and Pilibhit districts have also been changed.

Amit Pathak has replaced Kalanidhi Naithani as new DIG/SSP Ghaziabad and Naithani has been made SSP Aligarh. Similarly, Rohan P Kanay has been sent as SP Jhansi, Dinesh Kumar P as SSP Gorakhpur, Sachinendra Patel as SP Kushinagar, Muniraj G as SSP Agra, Santosh Singh as SP Gonda, Shailesh Pandey as SSP Ayodhya, Brijesh Kumar Singh as SSP Etawah, Akash Tomar as SP Pratapgarh, Sujata Singh as SP Bahraich, Uday Shankar Singh as SP Etah and Kirit Kumar Rathore as SP Pilibhit.

DIGs of five police ranges changed

J Ravinder Goud has been made the new DIG Mirzapur range, Deepak Kumar is the new DIG Aligarh range. Similarly, Jogendra Kumar is the new DIG Jhansi range, Shalabh Mathur is now DIG Moradabad range and Preetinder Singh has been made the new DIG Gorakhpur range. Vinod Kumar Singh is the new DIG (security).

Likewise, Bablu Kumar has been made new SSP Anti-Terror Squad, Jai Prakash has been shifted as Commandant of 32 PAC battalion, Arvind Chaturvedi is now SP vigilance while Sunil Kumar Singh has been attached to police headquarters in Lucknow. Besides, two IGs Subash Singh Baghel and Piyush Srivastava have also been attached to police headquarters.