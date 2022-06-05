Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Kanpur violence: Action one-sided, says cleric; police deny charge
lucknow news

Kanpur violence: Action one-sided, says cleric; police deny charge

Shaher Qazi Abdus Qudoos Hadi said it seemed the police action had been one-sided. “We are all for peace and harmony, but action is being taken against one side and others who are equally responsible are being let off,” he said.
Police flagmarch in Kanpur on Saturday. (HT photo)
Published on Jun 05, 2022 01:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Kanpur: A Muslim cleric has said the police action in the aftermath of the communal clash here on Friday was one-sided.

However, joint commissioner of police Anand Prakash Tiwari has refuted the charge.

Hadi said he and his sons were manhandled when he went to pacify people at the call of the Kanpur police commissioner. “It is for everyone to see. Yet the police arrested one of my aides,” he said.

In support of his claim, he said all the 36 people named in the FIRs were from one community.

On the other hand, Tiwari said if a person injured in violence lodged a complaint, how could the police refuse him? Police were investigating the violence threadbare and anyone responsible would not be spared, he said.

