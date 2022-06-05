Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kanpur violence: Innocentsheld, lament kin

At Kanpur Kotwali, women from different families created ruckus, alleging that police picked up the passers-by and turned them into rioters.Those who indulged in violence were roaming scot-free and others who were trying to take shelter were arrested, they said.
Published on Jun 05, 2022 12:58 AM IST
Kanpur: Sana, a mother of two small kids, has been sitting outside the Kanpur Kotwali, pleading for release of her husband Mohd Nasir. “He was at home, in Bakarmandi graveyard some 5 km away from the spot of the violence. The police barged in looking for his relatives and took him away on not finding them,” she said.

“He is now one of the 36 accused. His relatives had submitted a complaint to Colonelgunj police against the BJP spokesperson. How is his arrest justified? How will I get him released?” she asked.

Shifa Anam, a nursing student, said her brother Sajid Hussain, 17, was going to pick her from school when he was arrested. “He called me that he was coming as he did not want me to start for home alone when violence was taking place. He is not seen anywhere in the videos or pictures,” she said. Sajid is also among one of the 36 people named in the FIR.

At Kotwali, the women from different families created ruckus, alleging that police picked up the passers-by and turned them into rioters. “People were caught in the crossfire. Those who indulged in violence are roaming scot-free and others who were trying to take shelter were arrested,” they said.

