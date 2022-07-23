Kanwarias damage police post in Meerut, block NH 58 over desecrated kanwars

Angry Kanwarias surrounded a police post and blocked National Highway (NH) 58 after a few kanwars were allegedly desecrated by a Muslim man on Saturday evening.

The man was taken into custody by the cops and taken to a nearby police post.

Angry Kanwarias then blocked the NH58 and gathered outside the police post. The crowd then damaged the post and a car on its premises, demanding that the police hand over the accused to them.

Kankerkhera police station SHO SK Saxena claimed that the situation was under control, and a team was sent to bring fresh Gangajal from Haridwar to replace the desecrated Kanwars.

“We have taken a 19-year-old man identified as Rizwan into custody, and an FIR will be registered against him after investigations,” the SHO said. The SHO explained that Rizwan had been eating food in a roadside camp for the past two days. On Saturday, he visited the camp again, and while eating found some stones in his kheer. SHO said as per Kanwarias, Rizwan allegedly spitted the kheer on a few of the kanwars kept near the camp. The situation turned ugly when the Kanwarias realised that the man was a Muslim. The Kanwarias started thrashing Rizwan, who was rescued by the cops on duty. The cops managed to take Rizwan inside the nearby police chowki.

Kanwarias blocked NH 58, and soon a crowd gathered outside the police station demanding that the cops’ hand over the accused. The crowd then went on a rampage damaging the police post and a car parked on its premises.

Senior police officials, including SSP Rohit Kumar Sajwan, also reached the spot, and additional force was called to bring the situation under control. The police somehow managed to calm the Kanwarias, and a team was sent to bring fresh Gangajal to replace the desecrated kanwars.