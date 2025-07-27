Kargil Vijay Diwas a symbol of army’s valour, says deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak

Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of the Indian Army’s valour, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said on Saturday. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak leading a torch procession in Lucknow on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

Addressing a Sainik Samman seminar organised by the BJP’s district unit on the occasion at Halwasiya court, he said the Indian Army defeated the enemies, forcing them to retreat and protected the territorial integrity of India.

“The sacrifice of the bravehearts of the Kargil war is a source of inspiration for all of us. It is the duty of every citizen to respect soldiers engaged in protecting the country’s borders. The BJP has always stood with the brave soldiers and their families,” he added.

“We congratulate brave soldiers of the country who are protecting the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh and chief minister Yogi Adityanath,” he said.

The deputy CM also remembered Atal Bihari Vajpayee who was the prime minister during the Kargil war.

Pathak, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP state general secretary Amarpal Maurya, state BJP vice-president Trimbak Tripathi, BJP’s Lucknow Mahanagar president Anand Dwivedi, MLC Mukesh Sharma and mayor Sushma Kharakwal honoured ex-servicemen at the event.

Those felicitated on the occasion included Colonel Anil Jaggi, Subedar AK Singh Chauhan, Subedar Shivkumar Mishra, Kishore Dey and Arun Kumar Gupta.

Rajya Sabha MP Amarpal Maurya said that even before the Kargil war took place, the Congress party conspired to divide the country since independence.

“Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the country is completely safe and no one can dare to take even an inch of India’s land,” Maurya added.

BJP’s state vice-president Trimbak Tripathi said, “We salute brave martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country.”

Anand Dwivedi said that through various programmes, the BJP is working to spread the saga of valour, sacrifice and patriotism of Kargil warriors.

DEPUTY CM LEADS TORCH PROCESSION

Later in the evening, a torch procession led by deputy CM Brajesh Pathak was taken out from the KD Singh Babu Stadium, said Praveen Garg, the media incharge of the party.