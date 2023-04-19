Ram Lalla’s idol to be carved from Karnataka’s black stones

LUCKNOW Nellikaru rocks (black stones) from Karnataka will be used to carve out Ram Lalla’s idol for the sanctum sanctorum of the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya, instead of rocks from Nepal. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has roped in renowned sculptor, Arun Yogiraj of Mysore, to carve out the idol.

Five rocks from Karkala, a small town around 60km from Mangalore, in Karnataka were brought to Ayodhya in March. They were sourced from the banks of river Tungabhadra. (File photo of temple site)

Most of the idols of Gods and Goddesses in temples across South India have been carved from Nellikaru rocks. They are referred as Krishna Shilas due to their identical colour as that of Lord Krishna.

After thorough research, analysis and advice of technical experts it was decided to use Karnataka rocks for Ram Lalla’s idol, said Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Arun Yogiraj had also carved out a 12-ft statue of Adi Shankaracharya in Kedarnath that was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

He is the son of famous sculptor, Yogiraj Shilpi, and hails from a family of Mysore palace artists.

Arun sculpted the 28-ft-tall black granite statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose that is placed at India Gate. The PM had unveiled the statue in September last year.

Ram Lalla’s idol will be based on the sketch of internationally-acclaimed artist Vasudeo Kamath. Born in Karkala in Karnataka, Kamath grew up in Mumbai. His 28 paintings that form his Ramayan series are acclaimed across the world.

Kamath is known for his paintings based on mythology and historical subjects. He practises the rare art of creating portraits from actual sittings.

According to a member of the Trust, it was a tough decision to rule out the Devshila rocks from Nepal for Ram Lalla’s statue.

Two Devshilas (rocks) were taken to Ayodhya from the Himalayan Kingdom of Nepal on January 2 this year. These were 14-tonne Calcite and 26-tonne Quarzite rocks procured from Nepal’s Gandaki river in the Muktinath area of the Himalayan nation.

But now, the Trust has to decide what to do with them. It has planned a grand ceremony on Makar Sankranti in January 2024 when Ram Lalla’s standing idol, depicting the childhood of the deity, will be enthroned at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.