Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary to open from November 15 now
lucknow news

Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary to open from November 15 now

Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary was supposed to open to tourists on November 1, but due to badly damaged roads and flooding that hadn’t yet receded completely, it will now open on November 15.
TheKatarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary is set to reopen on November 15. File photo of a newborn ghariyal emerging out of its egg along the banks of Geruwa river in the sanctuary, close to the Nepal border. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 12:25 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Bahraich

Release of water from Nepal reservoirs and heavy rain in the third week of October has forced the forest authorities to reschedule opening of the Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) located on the Indo-Nepal border. The sanctuary will now be opened to tourists on November 15.

The KWS was to open for tourists from November 1, but owing to cracks and water-logging in forest routes, the date has been extended to November 15.

Giving this information, divisional forest officer (DFO) KWS Akash Deep Badhawan said that the 20- kilometre stretch, which was one of the main routes for tourists, had been badly damaged due to the rain in the third week of October. Besides this, three wireless towers and several forest outposts were damaged due to thunder storm.

Since roads were badly damaged and floodwater had not yet receded completely, it was very difficult to open the KWS for tourists on November 1, the DFO added. He said that pointing out all these problems,

he had sent a proposal to the government to extend the opening date of the KWS and it had been approved. Hence, now the sanctuary would be opened for

RELATED STORIES

tourists from November 15. SHARIQ RAIS SIDDIQUI

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP