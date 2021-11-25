Kathak is not just a dance, yeh ishwar ki aradhana hai: Pt Birju Maharaj

Pandemic kept Padma Vibhushan Pt Birju Maharaj far from Lucknow for quite some time. The kathak legend however recently made his first appearance in his hometown.

“It was after a stretch of two years I stepped out from airport and I was absolutely determined that I will resume my journey from Lucknow instead of any other place in the world. I was born and brought up here and the aangan where I spent my childhood is now a museum. All those memories are very fresh in my mind! Whenever I reach here, first thing I do is — is bhoomi ko pranam karta hoon,” says the maestro expressing his love for the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The exponent of Lucknow Kalka-Bindadin Gharana, says, “It’s my majboori that I am stuck in New Delhi but if the state government comes up with anything where I can contribute then I will like to spend my final days here. I have also spoken to the chief minister about it.”

The maestro also visited Kalka Bindadin Deohri in Golaganj area where he has grown up and is now a museum run by the government. He proposed that a place should come up there where musical baithaks can be held and that he can be part of.

Kathak ballet by Namami Ramam presented by Kathak Kendra at UP Sangeet Natak Academy. (Suraj Kumar/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The choreographer of songs like Jagave saari raina (Dedh Ishqiya and Kaahe chedi mohe (Devdas) says, “I want kids to understand that kathak is not just a dance to entertain but ishwar ki aradhana hai yeh, with every step you get closer to god. Mirabai and others have impressed God by instruments like iktara and kartal while we use ghungroo to evoke the blessings. This way, I can spend more time here and guide youths.”

His six generations have lived here and he also shares a special bond with Varanasi as well. “We hail from Handiya (Prayagraj) but have lived here while Varanasi is home of in-laws. I am divided between both the cities. Girija Devi’s guru Shri Chand Misra was my father-in-law and my entire marriage was helmed by her only. I wish Beneras ki tarah mera Lucknow bhi saja diya jaaye…”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He feels more should be done for legendary artistes. “Like abroad why not place statues and allocate roads in the name of Pt Ravi Shankar, Maharaj Bindadin and Kalka Maharaj as people will this way remember our rich heritage.”

During this visit he did not perform but the audience got to witness a different side of him when he sung Sanwara Giridhar more man bhaaye re… which he had penned followed by thumri Mohe chedo na penned by grandfather Pt Bindadin Maharaj.

The maestro felicitated

The Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Academy organised an event to felicitate Pt Birju Maharaj for his rich contribution in the field of classical dance. Minister Neelkanth Tiwari, in presence of senior chief secretary culture Mukesh Kumar Meshram, folk artiste Malini Awasthi, kathak artiste Sashwati Sen and UPSNA secretary Tarun Raj felicitated the kathak legend.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cultural event opened with solo performance by Aryav Anand. It was followed by a grand kathak ballet by Namami Ramam what was concepulised and directed by Surabhi Shukla. She along with Shruti Sharma, Neeta Joshi, Priyam Yadav, Aditi Jaiswal and others performers of Kathak Kendra. They presented various aspects from the life of Lord Ram. They were supported by Kamalkant, Rajeev Shukla, Parth Pratim Mukherjee, Deependra Kunwar and Naveen Mishra in other musical departments.