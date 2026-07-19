Kaushambi: Buddha’s land to get 12 ‘Special Forests’ in green campaign

Adding a cultural dimension to Uttar Pradesh’s Plantation Maha Abhiyan-2026, the forest department is developing 12 themed “Special Forests” in Kaushambi, revered as the land of Lord Buddha, with 1.19 lakh saplings to be planted by July 27.

The first phase began on Saturday with the creation of “Samriddhi Van” at Osa Gram Sabha, where 7,500 saplings were planted. (Sourced)

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The campaign, being carried out under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative, seeks to combine environmental conservation with agricultural, social and cultural objectives. Plantation activities are being conducted in phases, with different categories of forests being developed on designated dates.

The first phase began on Saturday with the creation of “Samriddhi Van” at Osa Gram Sabha, where 7,500 saplings were planted. Divisional forest officer (DFO) Ajay Pandey said the initiative aims to promote agroforestry, improve farmers’ incomes and create opportunities through carbon credits. Each Samriddhi Van will cover at least one hectare and will be developed in coordination with the Agriculture Department.

The second phase, scheduled for July 21, will see the creation of “Kapi Van” in municipal and nagar panchayat areas, where 1,600 fruit-bearing saplings, including mango, jamun, guava, bael, jackfruit, mulberry, peepal and fig, will be planted to help reduce human-monkey conflict.

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{{^usCountry}} On July 23, “Urja Van” will be developed in every development block with 3,750 saplings of fast-growing species such as siris, babool, subabul, poplar and kadamb to promote a sustainable fuelwood supply. The programme will be implemented with the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj departments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On July 23, “Urja Van” will be developed in every development block with 3,750 saplings of fast-growing species such as siris, babool, subabul, poplar and kadamb to promote a sustainable fuelwood supply. The programme will be implemented with the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj departments. {{/usCountry}}

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The final phase on July 27 will focus on “Samras Van”, under which 15,000 saplings will be planted at district, tehsil and block headquarters to promote social harmony, equality and constitutional values. Plantation drives and public seminars will also be organised.

Besides these themed forests, the district will develop “Maharshi Charak Van Vatika” with 6,250 saplings and “Vande Mataram Van” with 150 saplings.

The state has also introduced “plant bhandaras”, modelled on traditional community feasts, to distribute saplings free of cost among the public. Officials said more than three lakh saplings had been distributed across Uttar Pradesh till July 18.

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At the Horticultural Experiment and Training Centre in Khusro Bagh, Prayagraj, more than one lakh saplings have been distributed free of cost so far. In-charge scientist VK Singh said the distribution drive will continue till July 20.