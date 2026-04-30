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Patient's private pics shared amid surgery at medical college in UP's Kaushambi, probe on

Satyanarayan Prajapat, superintendent of police (SP), termed the matter serious and assigned the probe to Shivank Singh, deputy superintendent of police (DSP)

Updated on: Apr 30, 2026 08:45 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
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Authorities have launched an investigation after objectionable photographs allegedly showing a 22-year-old female patient’s face and private parts during a surgery at a government-run autonomous state medical college in Kaushambi were circulated on WhatsApp groups linked to officials and media personnel.

The incident surfaced following intervention by a State Women’s Commission member, prompting swift police action.(Unsplash/Representational)

The incident surfaced following intervention by a State Women’s Commission member, prompting swift police action.

Satyanarayan Prajapat, superintendent of police (SP), termed the matter serious and assigned the probe to Shivank Singh, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) (Manjhanpur). “Strict action will be taken against those found guilty. No one will be spared,” he said.

Also Read | Young woman murdered for resisting sexual harassment in Kaushambi; case filed

According to reports, the woman was admitted to the gynaecology department on April 26 and underwent surgery for a Bartholin cyst. The procedure, including excision and marsupialisation (a surgical technique used to treat cysts), was conducted under the supervision of senior doctors.

Officials said preliminary findings suggest a responsible official allegedly shared the images in a WhatsApp group meant for institutional communication with the media. The photographs reportedly spread further after being shared in another official group linked to the state information department.

Members of these groups include the district information officer (DIO), the principal, doctors and media personnel. The images were deleted after the issue came to light.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Patient's private pics shared amid surgery at medical college in UP's Kaushambi, probe on
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Patient's private pics shared amid surgery at medical college in UP's Kaushambi, probe on
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