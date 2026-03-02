Young woman murdered for resisting sexual harassment in Kaushambi; case filed

A young woman from the Charwa police station area in Kaushambi was allegedly murdered after resisting sexual harassment. Police said her fiance conspired with his sister and brother-in-law to commit the crime. After the murder, the accused allegedly hanged the body to make it appear as suicide. For representation only

The case was registered nearly four months later on the directions of a court, following a petition filed by the victim’s family.

The victim’s mother said she had arranged her daughter’s marriage with Sanjay, a resident of Binnai village under the Sarai Akil police station area of Kaushambi. The engagement ceremony had been completed. She alleged that Sanjay’s visits to their house increased thereafter and he frequently spoke to her daughter on the phone.

According to the complaint, Sanjay later began pressuring the woman to enter into physical relations and harassed her when she resisted.

The mother said that on the night of November 6, 2025, she had gone to guard the fields, while her daughter, Sanjay, his sister Maya Devi and his brother-in-law were at home. When she returned in the morning, the accused had fled and her daughter’s body was found hanging.

She alleged that despite repeated requests, police failed to conduct a proper investigation, prompting her to move court. In her FIR, she stated that she is illiterate and was allegedly forced to put her thumb impression on a blank sheet of paper after the incident. She also accused the village head of involvement, though the latter’s name was not included in the FIR lodged on court orders.

DSP (Chail) Abhishek Singh said a case has been registered at Charwa police station on court directions and an impartial investigation has been ordered. He added that if the village head’s role is found suspicious, action will be taken.