The Uttar Pradesh excise and prohibition minister (independent charge) Nitin Agarwal on Tuesday directed senior officials to maintain zero tolerance towards illegal liquor trade ahead of the upcoming festive season. Officials have been asked for effective enforcement in districts bordering other states, they have also been asked for heightened alertness in sensitive areas of Purvanchal

Minister Nitin Agarwal holding review meeting. (HT)

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In a high-level review meeting held at the Sugarcane Institute Auditorium in Dalibagh, Lucknow, the minister instructed officers to ensure that no untoward incident involving loss of life due to spurious or illicit liquor occurs during the festivals. He emphasized seamless coordination with district administration and police, and directed immediate action on every complaint related to the supply of illegal liquor and hooch (country-made liquor).

The minister particularly stressed effective enforcement in districts bordering other states and asked for heightened alertness in sensitive areas of Purvanchal (eastern UP), Bundelkhand, and western Uttar Pradesh. “Any laxity or negligence in this matter will not be tolerated,” he warned.

Highlighting the department’s dual success in revenue generation and public safety, Agarwal noted that no liquor-related fatalities have been reported in the state over the past four-and-a-half years - a record credited to the vigilance and teamwork of department officers. He also asked officials to take strict action against overcharging complaints.

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{{^usCountry}} The minister stated that the department has shown robust revenue growth. In the first quarter (April–June) of the current financial year 2026-27, the Excise Department collected ₹15,809.25 crore, which is 111.1% higher than the ₹14,228.91 crore collected during the same period last year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister stated that the department has shown robust revenue growth. In the first quarter (April–June) of the current financial year 2026-27, the Excise Department collected ₹15,809.25 crore, which is 111.1% higher than the ₹14,228.91 crore collected during the same period last year. {{/usCountry}}

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From April to July 2026, the department has already realised ₹18,655.23 crore against a cumulative target of ₹21,800 crore, achieving 85.57% of the target. This is also 100.39% higher than the revenue collected in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The state government has set an ambitious annual revenue target of ₹71,278 crore for the Excise Department in FY 2026-27.