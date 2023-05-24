Conspiracy going on for 15-20 years to vitiate atmosphere in Kerala, says governor Arif Mohammad Khan

Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday said a conspiracy was going on for the last 15-20 years to vitiate the harmonious atmosphere in Kerala.

Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan in Prayagraj on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Khan, who was on a brief visit to Prayagraj, refused to comment on the film ‘The Kerala Story’, maintaining that he had not seen it.

Like in U.P, in Kerala, too, no one says that it is Hindu food, language or culture or whether it is Muslim food, language or culture, Khan said.

The Kerala governor also termed as unfair the opposition to the demand of Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the Peethadhishwar of Bageshwar Dham, of making India a Hindu nation.

He said for Hindu Rashtra, we should look to our scriptures to know what is meant by Hindu. Whether a person living in India is called a Hindu, whether he is called ‘Bhartiya’ or a ‘Hindustani’, all are the same, he added.

On the nine-year tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said it is for the media and common people to comment, but added, “The respect with which India is being seen in the world today and the respect that India has created for itself is a matter of pride for all of us.”

Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan also went to the residence of former West Bengal governor the late Keshari Nath Tripathi to pay homage. Tripathi passed away in January.

