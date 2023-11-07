Doctors at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) here performed two liver transplants within 24 hours. While one of them was from a living donor, the other was from a brain-dead patient, which, the doctors claimed, was done for the first time in the state in such a short period.

KGMU docs perform 2 liver transplants in 24 hours

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Liver was harvested from a 58-year-old resident of Rajajipuram who was admitted to the KGMU Trauma Centre after a road accident, and has been on ventilator support. On Monday, he was declared brain-dead after which authorities counselled the family for organ donation.

The surgical gastroenterology team that performed the transplants was led by Prof Abhijit Chandra (HOD, Dept of Gastroenterology and Liver Transplant), Dr. Utkarsh Srivastava, Dr. Gurana Krishna Rao, Dr. Ravindra Budhwani, Dr. Yash Vardhan Sinha & all Residents Doctors including Dr. Rohit, Dr. Sanjay, Dr. Deeban, Dr. Arun, Dr. Dhruv, Dr. Ramraj, Dr. Akash, Dr. Adiveeth, Dr. Julie and Peeyush Shrivastava.

“Gratitude to the donor family can’t be expressed in words. There’s no greater gift a human can give to another. The recipient was suffering from liver failure since very long,” said Prof Chandra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

So far, 30 liver transplants (23 from living donors and 7 from deceased) have been performed at KGMU, the doctors said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON