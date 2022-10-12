Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / KGMU docs to now be paid at par with their SG-PGI counterparts

KGMU docs to now be paid at par with their SG-PGI counterparts

lucknow news
Published on Oct 12, 2022 01:18 AM IST

Ahead of Diwali, the Uttar Pradesh government has brought cheer among doctors of the Lucknow-based King George’s Medical University

As per the directive, the arrear would be paid to KGMU doctors in four installments. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Ahead of Diwali, the Uttar Pradesh government has brought cheer among doctors of the Lucknow-based King George’s Medical University.

According to the government order, issued by medical education secretary Mumtaz Ahmed Siddiqui on Tuesday, doctors of the public medical facility will now be paid at par with their counterparts at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS).

KGMU has a total of 500 doctors who look after patients and train medical students. For a long time now, they had been asking the government to make their pay package at par with the doctors at SGPGIMS. Their demand has finally been heard by the government.

As per the directive, the arrear would be paid to KGMU doctors in four installments. Doctors will receive two installments this year and the other two installments in the new financial year.

Dr KK Singh, president of KGMU’s teachers’ association, and Dr Santosh Kumar, general secretary, welcomed the government’s decision.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP