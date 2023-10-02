KGMU holds awareness rally to promote voluntary blood donation

The medical staff and students at King George’s Medical University took out an awareness rally to mark the voluntary blood donation day on Sunday.

Blood donation awareness rally at KGMU.

Prof Tulika Chandra head of the department of transfusion medicine in her address said that voluntary blood donation is one significant need in the field of medical treatment. “Against a need of up to 14-lakh units of blood/blood components annually, Uttar Pradesh is able to get about half the demand, due to poor rate of voluntary blood donation. We need to focus more on voluntary blood donation to save the lives of people even if they fail to get a donor.”

KGMU vice-chancellor Prof Soniya Nityanand, other senior doctors including Dr Archana Solanki and Prof Vineet Sharma along with paramedical students participated in the rally.

“In cases of pregnancy with low haemoglobin level, blood should be arranged in advance, or before the due date for delivery. For these one or more family members can donate blood and get a donor card from the blood bank so that in case of need the blood/blood component be arranged swiftly,” said Dr Amita Shukla, senior gynaecologist SC Trivedi Memorial Trust Hospital.

During the day Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences blood bank provided blood components to patients in need without replacement donation to mark voluntary blood donation day.

