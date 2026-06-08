KGMU Limb centre: Space reallocation order leads to concerns over Wooden Hall’s future

: Following a recent space reallocation order, concerns have arisen about the future of the Wooden Hall, which houses a badminton court for persons with disabilities at the KGMU’s department of physical medicine and rehabilitation (DPMR).

King George’s Medical University (File photo)

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This development comes amid reservations that the facility built for rehabilitation of persons with disabilities could make way for a new structure for a Hospital Revolving Fund (HRF) godown.

While the possibility is described as in sync with the institution’s expanding needs, disability rights advocates oppose it because they describe the facility as a symbol of KGMU’s longstanding commitment to rehabilitation medicine and the empowerment of persons with disabilities.

The department of physical medicine and rehabilitation (DPMR) is popularly known as the Limb Centre of KGMU.

An official order issued by KGMU vice chancellor Prof Soniya Nityanand on May 16, 2026 revises space allocation within the Rehabilitation and Artificial Limb Centre (RALC) complex. HT has accessed a copy of the order.

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{{^usCountry}} The order clarifies that the unused badminton court located within the area allotted to the Hospital Revolving Fund on the first floor of the RALC building will remain with HRF until it shifts to its final location, after which the space may be handed over to the DPMR. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The order clarifies that the unused badminton court located within the area allotted to the Hospital Revolving Fund on the first floor of the RALC building will remain with HRF until it shifts to its final location, after which the space may be handed over to the DPMR. {{/usCountry}}

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Wooden Hall, rehabilitation specialists say, houses the badminton court and has long been an integral part of the Limb Centre’s rehabilitation ecosystem.

KGMU spokesperson Prof KK Singh said the facility would continue to be utilised for a limited period before being vacated and handed over for future use. University authorities maintain that the revised allocation is intended to strengthen rehabilitation services by providing additional space to the DPMR.

Built in 1971 with financial assistance of about ₹1 crore from the Central government, the Wooden Hall is regarded as one of India’s earliest dedicated rehabilitation facilities for persons with disabilities.

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According to records maintained by the Limb Centre, athletes trained at the facility went on to win international honours, including gold medals at Paralympic competitions held in Berlin and Tokyo in 1973, 1977 and 1994.

Former patients and disability rights advocates have urged the university administration to explore alternatives that would preserve the structure’s historical and social significance.