KGMU OPD shutdown threat deferred till Jan 14 after VC’s assurance

The joint committee of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) comprising teachers, resident doctors, nursing staff and employees has postponed its threat to shutdown the OPD services by a day to January 14 instead of January 13. According to the joint committee, troublemakers engaged in large-scale vandalism and indecent behaviour with women inside the KGMU campus on January 9. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The decision was taken after KGMU VC Prof Soniya Nityanand met chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday evening and apprised him of the current situation at the university. Later, she called a meeting with stakeholders of the joint committee at the university, and requested them to defer the OPD shutdown plan by 24 hours during which the FIR will be registered, stated a press release on Monday.

The joint committee was unhappy with the police failure to register an FIR even 72 hours after a complaint was lodged regarding vandalism and alleged misbehaviour with women on the campus.

KGMU spokesperson Prof KK Singh said after the VC’s assurance, the committee agreed to postpone the work boycott by 24 hours (January 14 instead of January 13). The VC assured the FIR will be registered within the next 24 hours, he said.

According to the joint committee, troublemakers engaged in large-scale vandalism and indecent behaviour with women inside the KGMU campus on January 9, 2026. The university administration, through the proctor, submitted a written complaint at the Chowk police station the same day. However, the committee voiced deep concern that the accused have neither been arrested nor has an FIR reportedly been registered to date.

In a strongly worded statement, the committee accused Aparna Yadav of behaving in a manner “unbecoming of her position” and alleged that her actions had tarnished the government’s image.

The statement alleged that she arrived on campus accompanied by 100–150 male agitators, during which indecent behaviour towards women was reported, including senior functionaries such as the vice-chancellor, pro-vice-chancellor, chairperson of the Vishakha Committee, and members of the proctorial board. The committee also objected to what it described as a press conference based on incorrect facts.

Raising serious concerns over safety, the committee stated that if the vice-chancellor and senior officials of a premier medical institution like KGMU are not secure, then the safety of teachers, residents, nurses and other staff stands gravely compromised. It emphasised that KGMU is not only a leading center for training doctors but also a crucial hub for treating critically ill patients from across the state.