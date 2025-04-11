KGMU prepares for NAAC evaluation, forms 12 teams

Ahead of the NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) evaluation in May, King George’s Medical University has constituted 12 teams to get the institute prepared for the upcoming grading. Each of these teams are compiling data and preparing a list of all measures yet to be implemented. KGMU in Lucknow. (File photo)

The teams have been constituted to take charge of each of the standard requirements that are routinely examined by the NAAC. According to KGMU spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh, “Last year KGMU got an A+ grading, this year the aim is to achieve the A++ grading from the NAAC,” he said. “The teams have been alerted and exercises to remove the shortcomings have also begun. Necessary data is also being prepared by the respective teams,” he added.

KGMU media cell head Dr KK Singh shared the seven criteria under which KGMU will be judged are as follows – curriculum design and flexibility and the timeliness with national and global trends; teaching methods and learning outcomes, quality of faculty and evaluation procedures undertaken by faculty; research outputs, innovations and patents on medical innovations; physical, digital, and academic infrastructure, including libraries, labs, and ICT (information and communication technologies) facilities; scholarships, higher education programmes and alumni engagement; institutional vision, planning and financial management; and finally ethics, environmental consciousness, inclusivity, and the institution’s distinctive practices.

As for documentation, five separate teams including KGMU administrative officials are compiling the annual data on institutional distinctness, best practices, finance office data, registrar office data, and civil and electricity data of the institute.

A total of 51 administrative officials and doctors have been roped into various committees, to complete compiling this data by May 5, shared Dr KK Singh. Heads of each of these teams have also been selected, with the Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Apjit Kaur himself leading the sixth team for assessing the standards of and improving institutional vision, planning and financial management.