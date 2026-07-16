King George’s Medical University’s (KGMU) decision to ban the cooking and serving of non-vegetarian food in all hostel messes sparked a controversy on Wednesday as religious leaders, doctors and faculty members questioned the scientific basis of the move and urged the administration to withdraw the order.

The move has led to a debate on whether educational institutions should regulate students’ dietary preferences. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

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The controversy erupted after the university directed all 18 major and three smaller hostel messes to stop cooking and serving non-vegetarian food following governor Anandiben Patel’s recent inspection of the campus, during which she flagged concerns over food quality and non-vegetarian food being prepared in some hostel messes.

Prominent Islamic scholar Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali said the decision was inconsistent with the scientific understanding of nutrition and inappropriate for one of the country’s premier medical institutions.

“More than 61% of Indians are non-vegetarian. From a medical standpoint, non-vegetarian food is clearly beneficial for human health and helps boost immunity. If decisions like this are made at prestigious medical colleges such as KGMU, it sends a very wrong message. I urge the KGMU administration to withdraw this decision,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} His remarks have sharpened the debate over whether educational institutions should regulate students’ dietary preferences, particularly in a medical university where nutrition is taught on scientific principles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His remarks have sharpened the debate over whether educational institutions should regulate students’ dietary preferences, particularly in a medical university where nutrition is taught on scientific principles. {{/usCountry}}

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The move has also drawn criticism from within KGMU, with faculty members arguing that food is a matter of personal choice and warning of its possible impact on students’ health.

An orthopedics faculty member, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the decision as “completely unjustified.”

“Every individual has the right to choose what they eat. A university should not dictate dietary preferences. Students come from diverse cultural and social backgrounds, and their food choices must be respected,” the faculty member said.

Faculty members claimed that while the university’s order only prohibited non-vegetarian food, several hostel mess operators have also stopped serving eggs.

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“Eggs are one of the most economical and nutritionally balanced sources of protein available to hostel students. If eggs are also removed, paneer alone cannot compensate, particularly when students frequently raise concerns about its quality in the messes,” another faculty member said.

However, KGMU spokesperson Prof KK Singh said, “Eggs have never been cooked or served in any of the university-run messes. We are committed to improving the quality of food served to students. High-quality paneer will be introduced in the messes at the earliest to ensure that students receive a nutritious, protein-rich diet.” Earlier on Tuesday, Prof Singh had clarified that the restriction applies only to university-run hostel messes and not to food outlets outside the campus. He said the administration had advised mess operators to provide protein-rich vegetarian alternatives, including paneer.

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