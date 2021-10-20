Khadi is the brand of a self-reliant India: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said khadi was earlier a brand of the freedom movement, but now it’s the brand of a “self-reliant India” having an important role to play in strengthening the rural economy.

“Vocal for Local” should be encouraged to achieve the Prime Minister’s goal of a “self-reliant India”, he said while inaugurating the Khadi Mahotsav and Silk Expo-2021 here. The exhibition, organised by the Uttar Pradesh Khadi and Village Industries Board and the Department of Silk to promote Khadi as part of the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, will continue till October 30.

On the occasion, the CM presented cheques, loan sanction certificates and state level awards to the beneficiaries of Pandit Deen Dayal Khadi Marketing Development Assistance Scheme, Mukhyamantri Gramodyog Rozgar Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Nirman Karyakram. He also distributed Deen Dayal Upadhyay Silk Productivity Awards.

“In 2017, the unemployment rate in the state was 17-18 %. Today, it has come down to just 0.5%, which shows that the schemes launched by the state government are working effectively,” said Adityanath. He said that the Khadi and Village Industries Board, in collaboration with the state government, had provided self-employment to unemployed youth in rural areas under the Mukhyamantri Gramodyog Rozgar Yojana.

Addressing the function, the Yogi Adityanath said this was an occasion to celebrate khadi, which was a symbol of swadeshi, samman (honour the local) and swavalamban (self reliance).

During the epidemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the mantra of “self-reliant India”. And without achieving the goal of self-reliance, no country and any society could move ahead with their lives with dignity, he said.

“If rural women participate in the production of khadi after domestic work, they will get sources of income, become self-reliant and their family will be happy. This will help in realizing the concept of Gram Swaraj,” emphasized the CM.

He said , “The use of solar charkha instead of manual charkha is proving to be helpful in increasing the income of workers. A new dimension has been given to the traditional enterprise (khadi) in the state by linking it with technology.”

The chief minister said that the central and state governments were making efforts to create more employment. As a result, over 1,86,000 people were employed in various schemes during the last four years while about 50,000 more unemployed people would be provided jobs.

Under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Khadi Marketing Development Assistance Scheme, claims of ₹33.37 crore had been paid to 307 Khadi institutes from financial year 2017-18 to 2021-21 and ₹9.52 crore bonus was paid to 1.61 lakh people working in khadi institutions, he added.