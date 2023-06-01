Khelo India University Games: Punjabi University, MDU Rohtak win hockey titles for men, women

Punjabi University (Patiala) and Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, won the men’s and women’s hockey titles at the 3rd Khelo India University Games here on Thursday.

Punjabi University came from behind to defeat Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, in a thriller on penalties (3-2) after being locked in a 3-3 draw at the end of regulation time at the Khelo India University Games (HT Photo)

Punjabi University came from behind to defeat Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, in a thriller on penalties (3-2) after being locked in a 3-3 draw at the end of regulation time in the men’s category. MDU, Rohtak denied ITM University, Gwalior their third consecutive gold medal by beating them 2-0 in the summit clash of the women’s hockey competition at the Guru Gobind Singh Sports College.

Sambalpur University bagged the bronze medal in the men’s category, beating VBS Purvanchal University. Punjabi University beat the University of Mysore to secure the bronze in the women’s category. Akansha (49’) and Yashika (57’) scored for MDU, Rohtak in the women’s final.

At the BBD University Cricket Ground, Pragati of Guru Kashi University achieved a “golden double” in archery. First, she secured the compound women individual gold and later joined hands with Simranjot Singh to win the gold in the mixed team category. Rishabh Yadav won the honours in the men’s individual category, while Punjabi University secured both the gold medals in the team categories.

The fencing team events finals will take place on Friday at the Ekana Sportz City Indoor Stadium. Lokesh Vemani (Osmania University, men’s epee), Bebit Bright Hentry (GNDU, men sabre) and Maria Akshita (Jain University, women foil) won the gold medals in the individual events in fencing on Thursday.

In the badminton finals on Friday, Jain University will face off against University of Delhi in the women’s category, while Savitribai Phule Pune University take on MDU, Rohtak in the men’s section, at the BBD Badminton Academy.

At the SAC Indoor Hall in IIT-BHU in Varanasi, yogasana got underway. RTM (Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj) Nagpur University won the gold medal in the traditional yogasana team event with a total of 407 points. Kurukshetra University followed with 398.42 points and Ranchi University secured the bronze with 393.1 points.

