Kheri admn take out Tiranga Yatra, exhort public to hoist flags

District magistrate (DM) of Kheri Mahendra Bahadur Singh, ADM Sanjay Kumar Singh and chief development officer (CDO) Anil Singh along with dozens of heads of various departments on Saturday took out a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ to mark the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava’.

Holding national flags and raising patriotic slogans, the officials passed through prominent roads of the city and urged people to hoist national flags atop their houses and business establishments.

Starting from Vikas Bhawan premises, the yatra culminated at the collectorate where DM elaborated upon the historic journey of Indian National Flag and asked people to make ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign a big success in Kheri.

Meanwhile, students and teachers of various schools, including St. Don Bosco Inter College, RM Gyandayini Inter College and SSP Inter College also took out Tiranga Yatras. Similar marches were also taken out in other parts of the district.