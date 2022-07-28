Kheri Tharus invite President to village

People belonging to the Tharu tribe in Lakhimpur Kheri’s Bela Pursua village have written a congratulatory message to the newly elected President of India, Draupadi Murmu. They have invited her to visit their village, which they said would further empower Tharus and at the same time will bring long-pending development to their village.

“Respected Madam, kindly accept our heartfelt wishes and congratulations on your being elected to the coveted post of President of the Indian Republic. Our heart swells with pride as you are one amongst us, and a personification of the values of Head and Heart, one who has been a crusader for the rights of the poor, downtrodden and oppressed all through her life, struggling and inspiring scores of Indians,” reads the letter from Lakshmi Devi, Pradhan, Bela Parsua, a small hamlet on the Indo-Nepal border in Lakhimpur Kheri district and is inhabited by some 5,000 Tharus.

She stated that her village which was high on literacy lacks some of the most basic amenities. “And we believe that your visit to the village will surely bring in some development to the village. Non-availability of seamless mobile network with 4G /5G coverage, poor road network leading to the village, poor water supply to the villages, non-availability of primary health centre/sub health centre in the village are a few issues which bothers people the most.

Mohammed Haider Rizvi, a social activist active in the area, who has approached the President of India on behalf of Lakshmi Devi, said the visit of the First Citizen of India will not only be a morale booster for their community but shall also be a far reaching step towards their real empowerment.