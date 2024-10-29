Menu Explore
Kheri: Third leopard captured in Sharda Nagar forest range

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 29, 2024 09:30 PM IST

Following the necessary permissions, the leopard is set to be released back into the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve.

Lakhimpur Kheri A third leopard, which had been causing alarm in the Sharda Nagar forest range, was successfully captured in a cage early Tuesday morning. The leopard had terrorised residents in Ganga Behar, Manjhara Farm, Indira Manoranjan Van, and surrounding areas for several weeks.

A male leopard captured from Sharda Nagar forest range on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
A male leopard captured from Sharda Nagar forest range on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Sanjay Biswal, divisional forest officer (DFO) for south Kheri, stated that forest teams have been closely monitoring leopard movements in the area. In response to the recent incidents, including the tragic death of 12-year-old Sajeb due to a wild animal attack on October 5, authorities have intensified their efforts. Regular patrols and monitoring using cages and cameras have been established in key locations, including Bidaura, Kunwarapur, Manjhara, and Mahewaganj.

The captured leopard, an approximately 5-year-old male, was examined by veterinary doctor Deepak from Katarniaghat, who reported it to be healthy. Following the necessary permissions, the leopard is set to be released back into the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve. Deo Kant Pandey

