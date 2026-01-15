Khichdi festival reflects spirit of faith, service: UP CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath early on Thursday offered the traditional ‘khichdi’ at the Gorakhnath temple here on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Yogi, who is also the Gorakshpeethadheeshwar, offered the ‘khichdi’ to Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath at around 4 am, in accordance with the centuries-old Nath sect traditions. Devotees in large numbers thronged Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur to offer khichdi on Makar Sankranrti on Jan 15. (HT photo)

The sanctum sanctorum was then opened for the general public, leading to a massive influx of devotees. Lakhs of pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, and neighbouring Nepal reached the temple to offer ‘khichdi’.

The CM prayed for the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of the people of the state. Later, Nath yogis, saints and ascetics performed the rituals. Extending his greetings while interacting with media persons, he said, “The Khichdi Mahaparv reflects the spirit of faith, service, and social harmony. This sacred tradition has always guided society towards unity and public welfare.”

He pointed out that while large numbers of devotees were offering ‘khichdi’ at the temple, lakhs of pilgrims were also taking holy dips at the Sangam in Prayagraj.

Calling it a privilege to participate in the rituals as Gorakshpeethadheeshwar, the chief minister said it was a matter of great fortune for him to participate in the ritual. Pilgrims were seen in long queues at the temple for the offering.

The offering continued throughout the day as a large crowd remained gathered outside the temple premises. The district and temple administration had made extensive arrangements for crowd management, security, and public facilities, while the CM personally monitored all preparations.

Khichdi sent by the Nepalese royal family was also ceremonially offered at the temple, highlighting the deep spiritual and cultural ties between the Nath sect and Nepal. Yogi Adityanath along with other Nath yogis also paid his respects at the samadhis of Baba Gambhirnath, Mahant Digvijaynath and Mahant Avaidyanath.

A khichdi community feast (Sahbhoj) was also organised on the temple premises, where khichdi prasad was distributed to devotees without any discrimination. Public representatives, administrative and police officials besides prominent citizens participated in the event.

Gorakhnath temple is the principal seat of the Nath Parampara, an ancient Shaivite yogic tradition founded by Guru Gorakhnath. The tradition emphasises yoga, self-discipline, inner awakening and social equality.