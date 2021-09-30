Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Kidnapping case: MP/MLA court acquits Aman Mani, two others
lucknow news

Kidnapping case: MP/MLA court acquits Aman Mani, two others

The MP/MLA court discharged Aman Mani Tripathi, Sandeep Tripathi and Ravi Shukla from all charges in the Rishi Kumar Pandey kidnapping case after finding the allegations levelled against them untrue
By Pawan Dixit, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 11:31 PM IST
Aman Mani and two others were accused of kidnapping and demanding 1 lakh ransom. (Pic for representation only)

The special judge MP /MLA court (Lucknow) on Thursday acquitted independent MLA Aman Mani Tripathi and two others — Sandeep Tripathi and Ravi Shukla — of all charges in the Rishi Kumar Pandey kidnapping case of August 6, 2014.

Aman Mani and the others were present in court when additional district judge Pawan Kumar Rai, who is special judge MP/MLA court, pronounced the order.

Aman Mani is an independent MLA from Nautanwa assembly constituency in Maharajganj district of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

“The MP/MLA court has discharged Aman Mani Tripathi and two others from all charges in the Rishi Kumar Pandey kidnapping case. The court did not find allegations levelled against them true,” said lawyer Manish Tripathi, who represented all three in court.

Rishi Kumar Pandey, a resident of Gorakhpur district, had lodged an FIR at the Cantonment police station in Lucknow on August 6, 2014, accusing Aman Mani, Sandeep Tripathi and Ravi Shukla of kidnapping him at gunpoint from the state capital at around 1am (on August 6, 2014).

RELATED STORIES

In the FIR, Pandey had accused the three of taking him hostage when he was on way to New Delhi by a car along with his ailing wife, daughter-in-law and two sons for the treatment of his wife.

According to the FIR, the incident took place in front of the Housing Board office in the state capital when Aman Mani and two others forcibly stopped Pandey’s car and dragged him to their vehicle and sped away.

Kidnappers had demanded 1 lakh ransom and later dumped Pandey in front of the VVIP Guest House in the state capital at around 2.30am the same day, Pandey had claimed in the FIR.

The defence argued before the court that all allegations levelled against Aman Mani were politically motivated.

“How can you expect a well-off person who drives an expensive car to kidnap a person for 1 lakh?” questioned Manish Tripathi.

All charges were politically motivated, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Death sentence awarded for rape, murder of five-month-old

SGPGI docs oppose proposal to increase retirement age to 70 yrs

Jitin Prasada takes charge, to focus on quality of technical education in UP

Akhilesh meets family of Kanpur-based bizman,seeks judicial probe into death
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP