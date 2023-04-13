U.P’s first hereditary cancer clinic opens at KGMU

Uttar Pradesh’s first hereditary cancer clinic was inaugurated at the department of obstetrics and gynaecology at King George’s Medical University on Wednesday along with a new minor OT in the department. U.P’s first hereditary cancer clinic being inaugurated at KGMU. (Sourced)

“This is the first such clinic where we would screen patients with high risk of hereditary cancer such as breast and ovarian cancer,” said Prof Nisha Singh, who is heading the clinic that will run daily in the OPD area of the department.

“The patients with breast, ovarian or endometrial cancer or any woman with family history will be counselled by the nurses trained for genetic testing and if found positive, would be given the benefit of preventive treatment,” said Prof Nisha, explaining the functioning of the new clinic.

“There are a few centres, particularly in the private sector running such a clinic. In U.P. we are the first,” said Prof Singh.

The clinic was inaugurated by vice chancellor Lt Gen (Dr) Bipin Puri in the presence of HoD gynaecology, Prof SP Jaiswar.

The department is also running a genital cancer control unit, preventive oncology unit and surveillance clinic for follow ups of cancer patients.

The procedures that will be done in minor OT are endometrial, cervical and vulval biopsy. Colposcopy for diagnosis of cervical pre cancer and its treatment by cryotherapy and thermoablation will also be done in the minor OT.

“These services will greatly benefit the hereditary cancer patients and their families,” said Prof Jaiswar.