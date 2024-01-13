KMC Language Univ Convocation: It’s time to give back to family, society, say toppers

Gold medal winners at the eighth convocation of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti (KMC) Language University, Lucknow, held on Saturday said graduating from the university was just a stepping stone to take flight for better prospects. Shadab Alam, who got the coveted Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti gold medal, showing the three medals he won. (Sourced)

They said the main goal was to look for lucrative jobs for it was now time to give back to their families for all the sacrifices they made throughout their life and also to the society by contributing to the development of the general public at large.

Shadab Alam got the coveted Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti gold medal. He scored 88.23% in his undergraduate exam this year. “Now I am doing masters in Arabic from JNU. I want to do PhD and further research in Arabic literature. My initial education took place at a madarsa which inculcated love for this beautiful language,” he said.

“I want to be a good scholar of Arabic and join teaching profession. I’m passionately in love with Arabic language. The more I read the literature, the more my love for this language grows. Faculty at KMC university is very good. There is no politics involved and the academic atmosphere here is quite peaceful,” said an elated Shadab whose father Anwarullah is a farmer.

Ashvinee Baranwal got chancellor’s gold Medal for securing 93.21% marks at undergraduate level in B Tech civil engineering. He is preparing for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE).

“Feeling grateful for receiving this top notch medal. It is a good university. There’s a myth that the university is only into promoting Urdu, Arabic and Persian languages. It is not true. In all these four years of B Tech, I found that the university is engaged in imparting various modern courses and I hope more students will come forward and seek admission here,” he said.

Priya Singh bagged vice-chancellor’s gold medal at UG for getting 91.9% in B Tech civil engineering. She is also preparing for GATE. “Overall it’s a good university. I was blessed to be here. The campus offers good and peaceful academic atmosphere that allows students to perform well in subjects of their choice,” she said.

A total of 121 medals were distributed among undergraduate and postgraduate students. Besides, a number of other faculty wise gold, silver and bronze medals

were distributed at UG and PG level.