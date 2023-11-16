Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Allahabad HC reserves order on plea for appointment of advocate commissioner

The Allahabad high court on Thursday reserved its order in an application moved before it seeking appointment of court commissioner to survey the mosque which was allegedly built over the birthplace of Lord Krishna in Mathura. The application was filed in the pending suit before the high court concerning Mathura’s Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah mosque dispute. Justice Mayank Kumar Jain reserved the order on the application after hearing the parties concerned. (For Representation)

Justice Mayank Kumar Jain reserved the order on the application after hearing the parties concerned. The application was filed by the deity (Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman) and seven others through advocates Hari Shankar Jain, Vishnu Shankar Jain, Prabhash Pandey and Devki Nandan, claiming that Lord Sri Krishna’s birthplace lies beneath the mosque and that there are many signs which establish that the mosque was a Hindu temple.

According to advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, the court after hearing advocates of plaintiffs and defendants reserved its verdict in the application. In the application, it was submitted that there exists a lotus-shaped pillar which is a characteristic of Hindu temples and an image of ‘Sheshnaag’, one of the Hindu deities who protected Lord Krishna on the night of his birth, is also present there.

It was also submitted that at the base of the pillar of the mosque, Hindu religious symbols and engravings were also visible. In the application it was requested that a commission may be appointed with specific directions to submit its report after conducting a survey within some stipulated time period. A further direction was sought for photography and videography of the entire proceedings.

According to the plaintiffs’ counsel, the factual aspects of the disputed structure have to be brought before the court for proper adjudication of the dispute as without the actual factual position of the disputed areas, the effective adjudication of the case is not possible. The Allahabad high court in May this year transferred to itself all the suits pending before the Mathura court praying for various reliefs pertaining to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Edgah mosque dispute.

