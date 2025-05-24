Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute: Allahabad HC hears both sides

In the matter of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute, counsel for Hindu side on Friday argued in the Allahabad high court on an application in which prayer was made that Shahi-Eidgah mosque be mentioned as “disputed structure” in the present proceedings which was opposed by Muslim side. The Allahabad high court has fixed July 4, 2025 as next date of hearing in the case. (For Representation)

The controversy is related to the Mughal era Shahi Eidgah mosque in Mathura, which is alleged to have been built after demolishing a temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

Justice Ram Manohar Narain Mishra is hearing 18 suits filed by the Hindu side seeking possession of land and removal of the Shahi Eidgah structure, restoration of temple and a permanent injunction.

Earlier, at one stage on August 1, 2024, the high court had rejected applications of Muslim side challenging maintainability of suits of Hindu worshippers and held that all suits of Hindu worshippers are maintainable.

In the August 1 order, the court had also held that these suits are not barred by Limitation Act, Waqf Act and Places of Worship Act,1991, which prohibits conversion of any religious structure as existed on August, 15,1947.

