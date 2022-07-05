Krishna Janmabhoomi: Shahi Eidgah Mosque mgmt challenges maintainability of case

AGRA The counsel for the Shahi Eidgah Mosque management committee on Tuesday pressed for disposal of its application challenging maintainability of the case, before the court of civil judge (senior division) in Mathura. The court fixed July 7 as the next date of hearing in the case (no. 950/2020).

In another case related to Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue before the court of civil judge (senior division) Mathura, fixed for hearing on Tuesday, the counsels for Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board appeared and were provided copies in regard to the case. July 16 was fixed as the next date of hearing in the case.

It may be recalled that petitioners appearing on behalf of the deity (Lord Krishna) had filed numerous applications in May seeking various relief measures, including order by the court to appoint advocate commissioner for conducting survey of Shahi Eidgah Mosque and also seal the mosque premises.

However, during the hearing on Tuesday, the counsel appearing for the Shahi Eidgah Mosque management committee in case no. 950/2020, pressed for disposal of their partly heard application under Order 7 Rule 11 of Civil Procedure Code, challenging the maintainability of the case.

“We moved an application today in the court, stating the need to decide on pending application challenging maintainability of case and only then hear other applications, including those for appointing advocate commissioner for survey. A copy of this application was provided to the counsel appearing for the petitioners,” said Tanveer Ahmed, secretary and counsel for management committee of Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Mathura.

“The application challenging maintainability of the case is partly heard and needs to be disposed of first but wary of dismissal of the case in court, the petitioners are filing misleading applications to divert attention and to cause delay in disposal of case,” said Ahmed, adding that the suit had been filed with vague description of land sought to be handed over to the petitioners.

To note, petitioners in almost a dozen cases filed in Mathura court on Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi had claimed that the Shahi Eidgah Masjid was constructed on a part of 13.37-acre land belonging to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust. They demanded that the mosque be removed and the land be returned to the trust.

Meanwhile, one of the petitioner and counsel, Rajendra Maheshwari, argued over urgency to dispose of applications filed earlier and seeking appointment of advocate commissioner for conducting survey of Shahi Eidgah Mosque prior to disposal of application challenging maintainability of case as moved by the counsel for Shahi Eidgah Mosque.

In another case taken up in the court of civil judge (senior division), Mathura on Tuesday, the counsel for UP Sunni Central Waqf Board appeared and was provided copies of documents related to case no. 152 of 2021 Bhagwan Sri Krishna Virajman versus UP Sunni Central Waqf Board and others. The petitioner Manish Yadav also sought appointment of advocate commissioner for conducting survey of Shahi Eidgah Mosque.

“The court has fixed date of July 16 in this case,” informed Tanveer Ahmed, counsel and secretary, Shahi Eidgah Mosque management committee.

