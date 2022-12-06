Kukrail night safari in Lucknow gets 1 cr in supplementary budget

The state government earmarked ₹1 crore in its supplementary budget for the night safari project in the Kukrail forest area, in Lucknow, on Monday.

In the budget, ₹60 lakh were proposed for construction work, ₹20 lakh for machinery and ₹10 lakh for other expenses. Another ₹10.08 lakh has been proposed for the salary of staff at the night safari.

Coming up in Lucknow this will be UP’s first night safari and shall give a push to eco-tourism and biodiversity conservation. The night safari is being developed in such a manner to make it one of the prime attractions for tourists in the region.

At present, Kukrail is a popular picnic spot. It also has a Ghariyal breeding centre and a turtle research and rescue centre.

For the project, the Kukrail river will be channelised, and the road will be widened. The total area of the Kukrail forest is 2027.46 hectares. There is a proposal to develop a zoo and night safari on a 500-acre land.