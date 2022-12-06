Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Kukrail night safari in Lucknow gets 1 cr in supplementary budget

Kukrail night safari in Lucknow gets 1 cr in supplementary budget

lucknow news
Published on Dec 06, 2022 12:47 AM IST

In the budget, ₹60 lakh were proposed for construction work, ₹20 lakh for machinery and ₹10 lakh for other expenses.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The state government earmarked 1 crore in its supplementary budget for the night safari project in the Kukrail forest area, in Lucknow, on Monday.

In the budget, 60 lakh were proposed for construction work, 20 lakh for machinery and 10 lakh for other expenses. Another 10.08 lakh has been proposed for the salary of staff at the night safari.

Coming up in Lucknow this will be UP’s first night safari and shall give a push to eco-tourism and biodiversity conservation. The night safari is being developed in such a manner to make it one of the prime attractions for tourists in the region.

At present, Kukrail is a popular picnic spot. It also has a Ghariyal breeding centre and a turtle research and rescue centre.

For the project, the Kukrail river will be channelised, and the road will be widened. The total area of the Kukrail forest is 2027.46 hectares. There is a proposal to develop a zoo and night safari on a 500-acre land.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP