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Labourer dies after huge chunk of soil falls on him during pipeline repair work in Aligarh

Labourer dies after huge chunk of soil falls on him during pipeline repair work in Aligarh

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 11:44 pm IST
PTI |
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Aligarh , A labourer died Saturday afternoon after being buried under a huge chunk of soil that fell on him in roadside pit where repair work of a damaged water pipeline was underway, officials of the Aligarh Municipal Corporation said.

Labourer dies after huge chunk of soil falls on him during pipeline repair work in Aligarh

A rescue team rushed to the spot at Railway Road, the main market area of Aligarh, and managed to dig out the worker, Mahindar , but by then, he had reportedly choked to death. He was rushed to the Malkhan Singh district hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Municipal Commissioner Prem Prakash Meena told reporters that a three-member inquiry committee headed by the Additional Municipal Commissioner has been constituted to look into the matter and it would submit a report within three days.

Whoever is found guilty would be punished, he said, adding that and the victim's family would be compensated as per law.

The UP government said in a statement that a financial assistance of 5 lakh has been announced for the family of the deceased labourer.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Labourer dies after huge chunk of soil falls on him during pipeline repair work in Aligarh
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Labourer dies after huge chunk of soil falls on him during pipeline repair work in Aligarh
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