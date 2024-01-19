Labourers arrested for tying up youth over suspicion of theft

Three labourers were arrested after restraining two youngsters around a tree at Gautam Buddha Park in the Chowk police station area. They suspected the youth of stealing their belongings and Tiffin boxes. Screengrab of the video that has been doing rounds on social media. (Sourced)

A video showing the incident went viral on social media, showcasing the accused interrogating the tied-up suspects with intense howling. This led to prompt action by the West Zone police on Thursday. Inspector Chowk said that an investigation was launched after the video gained traction on social media.

The arrested individuals are Mohamed Ehtisam and Saif Ali of Sitapur, and Saurabh Sagar of Moradabad. Initial reports suggest that the accused, working in the area, had their belongings, including Tiffin boxes and woolen garments, stolen while resting in the park. Unable to locate their items, they started searching based on information from colleagues, who indicated that the theft was done by youths known to frequent the park. The accused labourers encountered the suspects on Tuesday,held them, tied them to a tree, and compelled them to confess to the crime.