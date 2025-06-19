Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
“Lack of Cooperation from UPPSC”: CBI warns of closing probe into APS 2010 recruitment

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jun 19, 2025 09:38 PM IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has warned of closing its inquiry into alleged irregularities in the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission’s (UPPSC) additional private secretary (APS) 2010 recruitment, citing prolonged non-cooperation from the commission.

CBI director requested UP chief secretary to personally intervene and direct the UPPSC chairman to provide the required (Sourced)
In a letter dated May 26 to Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, CBI director Praveen Sood said the commission had failed to provide necessary permissions and documents despite repeated requests. He stated that if no progress is made within 30 days, the agency may have to consider closing the investigation due to a lack of required support.

The CBI initiated the probe following orders from the UP government on September 4, 2018, and the Centre on January 15, 2019. The agency found prima facie evidence under the Prevention of Corruption Act against three UPPSC officials, the then system analyst Girish Goyal, section officer Vinod Kumar Singh, and review officer Lal Bahadur Patel.

However, the commission has yet to grant sanction to proceed with an investigation against these officials. Letters requesting permission were first sent on August 23, 2021, and again on June 9, 2022. Meanwhile, multiple reminders for related documents, most recently in March, April, and May this year, remain unanswered.

While some documents were shared on July 15, 2023, April 21, 2024, and January 1, 2025, the CBI said key records are still awaited. In the absence of these, investigators are unable to proceed further, nor question suspects or candidates.

Sood requested the chief secretary to personally intervene and direct the UPPSC chairman to provide the required clearances and complete documentation without further delay.

The CBI also said several related matters are pending before the Allahabad high court, and the agency is expected to submit status reports periodically.

Responding to these claims, UPPSC Secretary Ashok Kumar said that all documents sought by the CBI are being provided on time. He stated that the volume of records is large and the process of photocopying and numbering is causing delays. He assured that the remaining documents will be handed over soon. Regarding permission to investigate commission personnel, he said the matter is under review at the competent level.

