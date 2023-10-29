Lake with Saryu water to give spiritual look to new Ayodhya township

New Ayodhya township that will come up on 1407-acre land on both sides of the Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway will have a lake replenished with Saryu water to give a spiritual look to it. The National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee, has been roped in to construct the lake and connect it with the river Saryu.

The map of the Ayodhya township. (Sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The lake project, to be spread in 430-acre land, has been aptly named the blue and green corridor of the new Ayodhya township. The township project has been conceptualised to de-congest existing Ayodhya.

The housing and urban planning department of the Uttar Pradesh Housing Board will execute the new Ayodhya township project that will be extended by 442 acres in the second phase.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to lay the foundation stone of the township (Greenfield Township) project before the grand opening ceremony of Ram Mandir proposed on January 22, 2024. The new township will have four link roads of 4.5 km each connecting it with the existing Ayodhya.

“In the new township, around 367-acre land has been earmarked for residential plots. While, group housing will come up on 93-acre,” said housing commissioner Ranvir Prasad. “For mutts and ashrams, 55- acre land has been allotted and 60-acre land has been allotted for guest houses of foreign countries,” Prasad added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There will be a provision for commercial plots also in the new township. “Around 128-acre and has been earmarked for cottage industry and warehousing,” Prasad said. He further said in the first phase, 28 plots had been earmarked for mutts and ashrams.

“There will be a selection criterion for allotment of plots to mutts and ashrams. Plots will be allotted according to their track record, reputation and work being done by them at present,” said Prasad. A tower will also come up in the township from which people will be able to see Ram temple.

The township will come up on lines of the Gujarat International Finance Tec- City which is popularly known as the GIFT-City.According to the Housing Board, various states have approached the Uttar Pradesh government for land in Ayodhya. The Uttar Pradesh Housing Board has already allotted 6000 sq m land to Gujarat for its state guest house in the new Ayodhya township.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Housing Board has also received applications from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh for allotment of land. The state government has conceptualised the project to decongest the temple town as footfall of devotees in Ayodhya will rise manifold after Ram temple opens for devotees.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Pawan Dixit Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission...view detail