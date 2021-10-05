Lakhimpur incident: No farmer died of bullet injuries, reveals autopsy report

LUCKNOW The post-mortem report of all the eight people, who died in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday, revealed that no bullet injury was found on their bodies and they succumbed to shock, excessive bleeding and hemorrhage caused by anti-mortem injuries, said SN Sabat, officiating ADG (Lucknow Zone), on Tuesday.

Family members of one deceased from Bahraich were not satisfied with the autopsy report and hence the re-examination of the body was in progress, he said.

These people had lost their lives in the violence that erupted during the protest of farmers who had gathered to protest UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to Banbirpur. Violence and arson broke out after a vehicle allegedly ran over protesting farmers. Farmers alleged that a son of a minister was in the vehicle.

Four farmers – Lovepreet Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Daljeet Singh and Nakshatra Singh – died as vehicles mowed the protesters down on the Tikunia-Banbirpur road, claimed farmers’ bodies. The autopsy report suggested they died due to shock, haemorrhage and excessive blood loss. It also showed injuries from a sharp object on the body of Gurvinder, said police.

The post-mortem report of the four others, including union minister of state Ajai Kumar Mishra Teni’s driver Hari Om Mishra and BJP workers Shubham Mishra and Shyam Sundar, also revealed shock, haemorrhage and excessive blood loss as the cause of death. The body of journalist Raman Kashyap also had marks of similar injuries, suggested the report.

