Lakhimpur Kheri case: Four accused sent to three days’ police custody

The court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Chinta Ram remanded four accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri case in three days’ police custody on Thursday.

These four accused, Sumit Jaiswal, Shishu Pal, Satya Prakash Tripathi alias Satyam and Nandan Singh Bisht, were arrested on October 18 evening in connection with the violence that erupted in the Tikunia area of Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3. Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the violence.

Senior prosecution officer (SPO) SP Yadav said, “The court accepted the application for three days’ police custody remand (PCR) of the accused Sumit Jaiswal, Shishu Pal, Satya Prakash Tripathi alias Satyam and Nandan Singh Bisht from October 22 to 25.”

On October 19, these four accused were produced before the remand magistrate who sent them to 14 days’ judicial custody.

Yadav also said, “The investigators moved a fresh application in the court for the police custody remand of Ashish Mishra alias Monu, Ankit Das, Shekhar Bharti and Latif alias Kale for further interrogation.”

Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni, is the main accused in the case.

“The fresh application for the police custody remand of Ashish Mishra and the three others would be heard on Friday,” the SPO said.

After the violence on October 3 claimed the lives of four farmers, a journalist, a driver and two BJP workers, two FIRs were lodged at the Tikunia police station. The first FIR by one Jagjeet Singh had intimated the police about the mowing down of four farmers, implicating Ashish Mishra and 15-20 others.

The second FIR was by BJP ward member Sumit Jaiswal against unidentified people in connection with the killing of four others in alleged violence after the death of the four farmers.

Police have arrested 10 people so far in connection with the killing of the four farmers.

The bail application of Ashish Mishra was moved in the court of the district and sessions judge in Lakhimpur Kheri on Thursday, his lawyer Awadhesh Singh confirmed.

District government counsel (DGC) Arvind Tripathi said, “The district and sessions judge scheduled the hearing on the bail application on October 28.”