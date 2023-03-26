Lakhimpur Kheri in U.P. logs 38 new Covid cases in a day

Three days after a girl student of Kasturba residential school in Mitauli block of the district tested positive for Covid, 37 more students of the same school and one staff member were found Covid positive during a contact tracing exercise on Sunday after which the entire campus was made a quarantine centre by the health department, said Kheri chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Santosh Gupta.

This is highest number of Covid cases reported in a district in a day this year. Dr Gupta, who rushed a medical team to the Kasturba school, said samples of all 92 contact cases of the school had been sent for testing. The report of 38 among them was positive. Most of those tested positive were asymptomatic, he added.

“All students and staff had been advised 7-day quarantine on campus and provided medicine kits. Condition of all students, barring two who have cold, is fine,” the CMO said. Those positive had been kept in a separate wing on the school campus, he added.

A mother and child wing in Motipur has been asked to keep 20 beds ready for any medical need among the students and staff on the campus. “I personally spoke to students and assures of all help. We are keeping watch on the health condition,” said Dr Gupta. An ambulance had also been stationed at the Kasturba school in case of any emergency, he added.

With this, the number of active Covid cases had risen to 41 since March 23, he added. On March 23, a girl student of Kasturba residential school in Mitauli block had tested positive for Covid. Then, an elderly person of Behjam block and another person of Mitauli block also tested positive within the last couple of days.

Meanwhile, district magistrate, Lakhimpur Kheri, Mahendra Bahadur Singh said all precautionary measures, including providing medical kit, sanitisation etc, had been ensured. He said there was no need to panic and urged people to strictly observe Covid protocol and use masks in crowded places.