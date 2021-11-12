Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Investigators release new set of five photographs
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Investigators release new set of five photographs

The special investigators, in a press release issued on Friday, urged the people to identify the suspects in the photographs and help in the ongoing probe in the Lakhimpur Kheri case
Eight people were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3. (FILE PHOTO)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 10:49 PM IST
ByDeo Kant Pandey, Lakhimpur Kheri

Special investigators probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case of October 3 have released a new set of five photographs for the identification of suspects in connection with the second FIR (no. 220) which is related to the mob violence after the death of four farmers. A total of eight people were killed in the Tikunia area of Lakhimpur Kheri that day.

The special investigators, in a press release issued on Friday, urged the people to identify the suspects in the photographs and help in the ongoing probe.

The second FIR was lodged in connection with the violence during which two BJP workers and the driver of a car were killed after the vehicle allegedly mowed down four farmers. Sumit Jaiswal, a Lakhimpur nagar palika ward member, lodged the second FIR. He is among 13 accused in the first FIR (number 219), which is related to the death of four farmers and a journalist.

While assuring reward and anonymity, the investigators said those identifying the suspects from the photographs could provide the name, address and mobile numbers of the suspects to the members of the special investigation committee.

The investigators said they received some photographs and videos while gathering evidence in connection with FIR number 220.

A group of people with sticks and clubs from different angles is visible in the new set of five photographs presumably of the crime spot.

The special investigators probing FIR number 220 had earlier released six photographs of the suspects on October 19 for their identification.

So far, four people, Vichitra Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Ranjit Singh and Avtar Singh, have been arrested in connection with the second FIR.

Among these four, Ranjit Singh and Avtar Singh have been granted police custody remand till November 13.

Meanwhile, a member of the special investigation committee refuted reports that the strength of the nine- member probe team headed by DIG Upendra Agrawal had been increased to expedite ongoing investigations.

He said confusion may have arisen when some other police personnel were called in to discharge works not related with investigations.


Story Saved
