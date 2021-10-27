Lakhimpur violence: Two arrested in connection with second FIR

Lucknow: The police on Tuesday arrested two people in connection with the second FIR registered under IPC Section 302 of murder against unidentified people, for killing two BJP workers, the driver of union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra another person, said UP police additional director general (ADG), law and order, Prashant Kumar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The four were killed during violence that erupted after mowing down of four farmers under Tikunia police station limits of Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

The ADG said those arrested were identified as Gurwinder Singh of Gola, Lakhimpur Kheri and Vichitra Singh of Bheera. He said the duo was arrested in connection with the second FIR related to the violence and sent to jail after being produced before the competent court

The arrests in the second FIR were made only a few hours after the Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a separate status report on the death of four others, including two BJP workers Shubham Mishra and Shyam Sunder and driver of the minister’s son Hari Om Mishra, in the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, as many as 13 people, including Ashish Mishra, his friend Ankit Das and a BJP ward member Sumit Jaiswal were arrested in connection with the first FIR registered regarding mowing down of farmers by a car of the minister’s son. The first FIR was registered by Jagjeet Singh while the second FIR was registered by Sumit Jaiswal, who is arrested in connection with the first FIR.

A senior police official requesting anonymity said the arrests were made in the second FIR after identifying involvement of the two people in killing of four others through different sources. He said the investigators earlier summoned some witnesses and released photographs of some suspects involved in the killing of four others on October 20.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court ordered protection of witness in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and directed the UP police to expedite recording of eyewitness’ statement before a judicial magistrate.

The official said the investigators had already got recorded the statements of 33 witnesses before the judicial magistrate, while the statements of 10 other witnesses was already in the process.