Land dispute turns deadly: Teen allegedly pays 88,000 for brother’s murder, three held

Two days after the killing, police on Wednesday worked out a blind muder case where a watchman was stabbed 15 times to death while sleeping on a terrace in Mahigawa. Police said a family dispute over land took a deadly turn in Lucknow when a 17-year-old allegedly plotted the murder of his elder brother and agreed to pay ₹88,000 to have him killed, police said on Wednesday.

DCP (North) rewarded the police team involved in solving the case with ₹25,000 in cash. (Sourced)

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The victim, 30-year-old Satish Yadav, who worked as a watchman, was asleep on the terrace of a house under construction in the Mahigwan area when four men allegedly reached the spot in the early hours of August 31 and attacked him with a knife and iron rods, police said.

Three men have now been arrested and the minor has been taken into police protection, while another accused, identified as Balbir, remains wanted.

According to DCP North Amit K Anand, the alleged motive was a long-running dispute within the family over property.

“The breakthrough came after investigators analysed call detail records and technical evidence and worked on information gathered through local sources. Anand Kumar, 22, and the minor were taken into custody around 3.15 am on Wednesday,” said ACP BKT Vikas Pandey . Deepak Rawat, 21, and Rachit Rawat were arrested around 4.50 am from Singhpur Pulia in Mahigwan.

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{{^usCountry}} The police have identified Balbir, son of Munnu, as another wanted accused and are conducting searches for him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police have identified Balbir, son of Munnu, as another wanted accused and are conducting searches for him. {{/usCountry}}

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