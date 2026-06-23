Last calls: Stories of heart-rending tragedy

As rescue operations wound down after the devastating fire at a building in Aliganj, scenes of grief shifted from the accident site to hospital wards and mortuaries, where families searched for their loved ones.

Firefighters and the SDRF team recovered the students' bodies after the fire broke out a three-floor commercial building in Lucknow, on Monday (Deepak Gupta/HT)

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Outside KGMU’s Trauma Centre, relatives waited anxiously as ambulances brought in victims of the blaze. Some were looking for injured family members, while others feared the worst. Police and PAC personnel were deployed in large numbers to manage the growing crowd as distraught relatives gathered through the day.

Among the injured is Jayant Gupta, the sole earning member of his family. Jayant worked at an animation training institute located on the third floor of the building. Family members said he had been supporting his elderly father since his mother’s death in 2023. Trapped inside the smoke-filled structure, Jayant reportedly jumped from the building to save himself. The fall left him with a fractured vertebral column, and he remains under treatment. His relatives said the family’s future now hangs in uncertainty.

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{{^usCountry}} Among those who died were 27-year-olds Jaineel Chakravarti and Suraj Bhah, who succumbed to suffocation. Both had been living with their aunt in Lucknow. Suraj, originally from Kanpur, had moved to the city in search of work. His relative, Sushma, questioned the handling of rescue efforts, alleging that greater priority appeared to be given to controlling the fire than evacuating those trapped inside. She said quicker rescue operations might have reduced the number of casualties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among those who died were 27-year-olds Jaineel Chakravarti and Suraj Bhah, who succumbed to suffocation. Both had been living with their aunt in Lucknow. Suraj, originally from Kanpur, had moved to the city in search of work. His relative, Sushma, questioned the handling of rescue efforts, alleging that greater priority appeared to be given to controlling the fire than evacuating those trapped inside. She said quicker rescue operations might have reduced the number of casualties. {{/usCountry}}

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Among those who lost their lives was 26-year-old Aditya Srivastava, who worked at the animation institute operating in the building. His cousin said that Aditya managed to call his parents after getting trapped in the fire. The family was informed immediately and rushed to the scene, only to learn that he had already been shifted to KGMU. By the time relatives reached the hospital, he had succumbed.

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As families gathered outside hospitals, many recounted the final calls they received from inside the burning building.

Prabhyujyoti Singh said his son, Sukhmani Singh, called him shortly after the fire broke out, pleading for help before the connection was lost. Singh rushed towards the coaching centre while trying to contact emergency services, but could not reach his son again.

Another victim, Aditya Srivastava, reportedly informed a friend over the phone that he was trapped inside and needed help. His mother, Kalpana Srivastava, rushed to the scene and spent hours searching for him. Witnesses said she repeatedly appealed to rescue workers and bystanders for information before collapsing in grief. Later, she confirmed that her son had died in the incident.

Students who escaped the fire told officials that some of those trapped had locked themselves inside a washroom in an attempt to escape the flames and thick smoke. Firefighters later searched every room and washroom on the upper floors during rescue operations.

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Mohd Asin, an employee at the coaching centre, said smoke engulfed the staircases and corridors within minutes. Unable to use the stairs, he escaped by climbing down a cable from an upper floor.

The building also housed a pet shop, and reports that several animals were trapped inside added to the distress of those gathered outside.

Even as authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire, the images of parents clutching photographs, relatives waiting outside hospital wards, and survivors recounting desperate attempts to escape have become the defining memories of one of Lucknow’s worst fire tragedies.