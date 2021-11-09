'Last nail in the coffin for Centre': Rakesh Tikait on Kisan Mahapanchayat

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said on Tuesday that the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Lucknow on November 22 will prove to be the last nail in the coffin for the Centre and the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three new farm laws will intensify in Purvanchal.

The mahapanchayat in Lucknow is being organised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of around 40 farmer unions. The mahapanchayat was supposed to be held on October 26 but got postponed to November 22 due to adverse weather conditions and the ongoing harvest season.

“The Kisan Mahapanchayat on November 22 will be historic. It will prove to be the last nail in the coffin for the anti-farmer government and the three black laws. Now, the farmers' movement will also intensify in Purvanchal,” Tikait said in a Koo post on Tuesday.

Since November last year, Rakesh Tikait has been spearheading the protest against the three farm laws in Delhi. In a fresh attack, the BKU spokesperson accused the Centre for not condoling the protesting farmers who died during the ongoing movement.

"About 750 farmers died in the farm movement...There was no condolence from GoI. Country's farmers feel that perhaps PM Modi is not 'farmers' PM'... and consider them (farmers) as separate from the country," Tikait told news agency ANI on Sunday.

And last week, he said that farmers across India will not leave and go anywhere. "If a government can run for five years, then this protest which has the endorsement of the people will continue till the Indian government doesn't pass a law ensuring MSP and repeal three farm laws," Tikait told the news agency.

So far, 11 rounds of talks have been held between the farmer unions and the Centre to arrive at a consensus on the three new farm laws. But the discussions have remained inconclusive.

In September, farmer unions called for a Bharat Bandh to mark one year of the enactment of these laws by the Union government.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Haryana) said on Monday that it will march towards Parliament on November 26 if the SKM gives permission. Gurnam Singh Chaduni, president of BKU (Haryana) said that the group has already passed a resolution for the march, adding, the final decision will be taken by the SKM.

