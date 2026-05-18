Lathi-charge condemned: Lucknow district court advocates on three-day strike from today

The Central Bar Association and Lucknow Bar Association of the Lucknow district court on Sunday condemned the police lathi-charge on lawyers during the demolition of lawyers’ chambers near the Old High Court building.

A massive demolition drive took place outside the Civil Court in Kaiserbagh. Under High Court orders, the Municipal Corporation used bulldozers to demolish over 100 unauthorized lawyers' chambers and shops. The action sparked significant protests and clashes between lawyers and local police in Lucknow, on Sunday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

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After holding a general meeting,the Central Bar Association has announced a complete strike from May 18 to 20.

An emergency general meeting of the Central Bar Association was held under the chairmanship of its president Akhilesh Jaiswal, and conducted by general secretary Avnish Kumar Dixit. Thousands of advocates were present. The Central Bar Association passed five resolutions.

As per the resolution, in protest against the lathi charge on unarmed advocates by the police administration, all advocates of Lucknow district courts will observe a complete collective strike from May 18 to 20.

After this, another meeting of the Central Bar Association has been called on May 20 at 2pm. Office-bearers of all bar associations of Lucknow district will be invited to this general meeting.

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{{^usCountry}} The resolution also authorises Central Bar Association president Akhilesh Jaiswal and general secretary Avnish Dixit to be made parties in the petition pending in the High Court, so they can present their case before the court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The resolution also authorises Central Bar Association president Akhilesh Jaiswal and general secretary Avnish Dixit to be made parties in the petition pending in the High Court, so they can present their case before the court. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The resolution states that action should be ensured against Thakurganj SHO Omveer Singh and other police personnel responsible for the lathi-charge on lawyers on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The resolution states that action should be ensured against Thakurganj SHO Omveer Singh and other police personnel responsible for the lathi-charge on lawyers on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Further, the Central Bar Association will provide financial assistance for treatment to advocate colleagues injured and admitted to hospital in the police lathi-charge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further, the Central Bar Association will provide financial assistance for treatment to advocate colleagues injured and admitted to hospital in the police lathi-charge. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When contacted over the phone, Lucknow Bar Association president Govind Narayan Shukla alias Chachchu strongly condemned the lathi charge by the police administration. He said a general meeting will be called on Monday, and after deliberations with fellow advocates, the future strategy will be decided. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When contacted over the phone, Lucknow Bar Association president Govind Narayan Shukla alias Chachchu strongly condemned the lathi charge by the police administration. He said a general meeting will be called on Monday, and after deliberations with fellow advocates, the future strategy will be decided. {{/usCountry}}

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