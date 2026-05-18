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Lathi-charge condemned: Lucknow district court advocates on three-day strike from today

Lucknow lawyers' associations condemn police violence during chamber demolitions, announcing a strike from May 18-20 in protest and seeking accountability.

Published on: May 18, 2026 06:40 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The Central Bar Association and Lucknow Bar Association of the Lucknow district court on Sunday condemned the police lathi-charge on lawyers during the demolition of lawyers’ chambers near the Old High Court building.

A massive demolition drive took place outside the Civil Court in Kaiserbagh. Under High Court orders, the Municipal Corporation used bulldozers to demolish over 100 unauthorized lawyers' chambers and shops. The action sparked significant protests and clashes between lawyers and local police in Lucknow, on Sunday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

After holding a general meeting,the Central Bar Association has announced a complete strike from May 18 to 20.

An emergency general meeting of the Central Bar Association was held under the chairmanship of its president Akhilesh Jaiswal, and conducted by general secretary Avnish Kumar Dixit. Thousands of advocates were present. The Central Bar Association passed five resolutions.

As per the resolution, in protest against the lathi charge on unarmed advocates by the police administration, all advocates of Lucknow district courts will observe a complete collective strike from May 18 to 20.

After this, another meeting of the Central Bar Association has been called on May 20 at 2pm. Office-bearers of all bar associations of Lucknow district will be invited to this general meeting.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Lathi-charge condemned: Lucknow district court advocates on three-day strike from today
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Lathi-charge condemned: Lucknow district court advocates on three-day strike from today
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