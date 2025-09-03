Lathicharge on ABVP workers: Maurya slams police action, says guilty won’t be spared

Two days after the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) workers were lathicharged during a protest outside Shri Ram Swaroop Memorial University (SRMU) on Lucknow-Deva Road, Barabanki, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya visited King George’s Medical University (KGMU) hospital on Wednesday to meet those injured. Workers of Samajwadi Party’s student wing protesting outside Raj Bhawan in Lucknow on Wednesday. (HT)

Condemning the police action, he described ABVP as a “disciplined and responsible” student organisation and warned that the guilty would not be spared. Maurya said it was the duty of student organisations to oppose institutions running unapproved courses and assured that the injured would receive the best medical care. “Police are responsible for maintaining law and order, but their action was brutal in this case. They cannot fracture somebody’s hand or cause physical injury. The investigation is almost complete and strict action will be taken,” he said.

Earlier, Maurya posted four photographs from his hospital visit on social media, writing that he had inquired about the students’ well-being, directed doctors to ensure proper treatment and ordered a thorough probe into the incident.

“Met the injured students of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad at Shatabdi Hospital, Lucknow, and inquired about their well-being. Strict instructions have been given to ensure proper treatment for all the injured. A thorough investigation will be conducted into the incident, and strict action will be taken against the culprits,” he wrote.

On Tuesday, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak had also met the injured at KGMU and instructed doctors to provide high-quality care.

Notably, ABVP workers were lathicharged when they were protesting against SRMU, alleging that its law courses had not been approved by the Bar Council of India (BCI).

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party Chhatra Sabha (student wing) staged a protest outside Raj Bhawan in Lucknow against the lathicharge. Hundreds of workers clashed with police, who used mild force to disperse them and later took several into custody. Sharing a video of the protest, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP government of “misleading students” and demanded ₹1 lakh compensation for each injured student. “The BJP must ensure proper treatment and financial aid for those assaulted,” he said.

Congress MP from Barabanki, Tanuj Punia, also visited the injured and termed the police action “barbaric, shameful and against democratic values.”